Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 14.5%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 3,029,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.3 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

