Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Increases By 15.8%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.96. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

