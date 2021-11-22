Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Increases By 15.5%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,907. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

