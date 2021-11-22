Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 14.7%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last ninety days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

