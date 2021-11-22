Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expands By 18.1%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.