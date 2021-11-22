Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 16.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 846.5 days.
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $106.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
