Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 16.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 846.5 days.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $106.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

