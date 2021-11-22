Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 15.5%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 641.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $141.26 on Monday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WSPOF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.