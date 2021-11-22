Showcase Hits One Day Volume of $82,731.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Showcase has a market capitalization of $407,670.91 and approximately $82,731.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

