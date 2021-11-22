SHPING Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. SHPING has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $46,801.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.