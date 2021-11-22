Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $104.87 million and approximately $313,205.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

