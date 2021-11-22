Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.32. 148,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,514. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.