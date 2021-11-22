Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SMEGF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

