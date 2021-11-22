Signata (SATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Signata has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $133,114.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.