Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

