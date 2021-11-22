Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,533 shares.The stock last traded at $22.59 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

