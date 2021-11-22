Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $244,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

