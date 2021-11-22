SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.60 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $212.08 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

