Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.30. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

