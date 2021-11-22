SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SKYT opened at $19.84 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,918,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,084,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,809,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,529,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.