SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of SLR Investment worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.05 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $805.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

