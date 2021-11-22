Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $462,860.15 and $5,196.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00109144 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

