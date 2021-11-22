Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,773,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.40 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

