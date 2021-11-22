SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.35

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 70936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 278.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.