SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Down 19.3% This Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $476,230.94 and $31.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.