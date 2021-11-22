Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 4286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.