Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Raised by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.96% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $135,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

