Soda Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

