Solanium (SLIM) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Solanium has a market cap of $125.23 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.83 or 0.07220626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.28 or 1.00005429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

