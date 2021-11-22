Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTC opened at $17.26 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

