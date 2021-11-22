Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

NYSE DTC opened at $17.26 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.