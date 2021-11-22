SOLVE Price Tops $0.12 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $51.11 million and $1.85 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00106455 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

