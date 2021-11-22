Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $58.00. Southern Copper shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 14,924 shares traded.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

