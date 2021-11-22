Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.36

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 107649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

