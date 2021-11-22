Sparkle Loyalty Price Down 10.1% This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $19,758.98 and $348.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.