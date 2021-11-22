SparksPay Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $42,967.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,772,943 coins and its circulating supply is 10,561,193 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

