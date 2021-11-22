SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $42,967.40

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $42,967.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,772,943 coins and its circulating supply is 10,561,193 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

