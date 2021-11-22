SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0040

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,765.49 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,775,589 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,734 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

