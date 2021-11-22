SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,536 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 750 put options.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.08. 730,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

