SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2,035.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.93 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

