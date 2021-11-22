SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.15

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

