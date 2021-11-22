SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,302,832 shares.The stock last traded at $170.13 and had previously closed at $172.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

