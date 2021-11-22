SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.23 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

