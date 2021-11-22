SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.07

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $73.05, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.83.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after buying an additional 345,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.