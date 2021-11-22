SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Raised by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 6.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.