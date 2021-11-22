SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $247.49

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.49 and last traded at $247.49, with a volume of 1127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,851.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

