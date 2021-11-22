Sphinx Trading LP Invests $2.14 Million in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Unisys comprises about 2.2% of Sphinx Trading LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sphinx Trading LP owned about 0.13% of Unisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

