Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 593,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up about 4.0% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sphinx Trading LP owned about 0.69% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 156.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

