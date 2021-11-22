Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

Spire stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

