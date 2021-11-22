Spore (SPORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88,113.00

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $88,113.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spore

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

