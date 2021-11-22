Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Square makes up about 3.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $14.50 on Monday, hitting $210.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,047. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

